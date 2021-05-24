Best Choice Products Lily Leaf Pedestal Bird Bath for $28
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Products Lily Leaf Pedestal Bird Bath
$28 $33
free shipping

Coupon code "BIRD5" earns you a $5 low on this avian lily-pad luxury – ladies and gentlemen, this deal is for the birds! Buy Now at Best Choice Products

  • In Copper or Green.
  • measures 28" x 19.75"
  • includes 3 ground stakes and a hollow ballast space in the column
  • Model: SKY3448
  • Code "BIRD5"
  • Expires 5/31/2021
