Best Choice Products 7.5-Foot Solar Patio Umbrella for $60

Coupon code "UMBRELLA5" drops it to $25 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 18 solar powered LEDs
- steel frame
- hand-operated crank
- push-button tilt system
- Model: SKY5734
Apply coupon code "PATIOSET50" to save $100. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in several colors (Cream pictured).
- table measures 35.25" x 35.25" x 29"
- chairs measure 24" x 22" x 32.5"
- tempered glass tabletop
- weather-resistant wicker
When the sun shine, we save together; something about friends and stuff, et cetera; you can use coupon code "UMBRELLA15". Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- In several colors (Navy Blue pictured).
Apply coupon code "UMBRELLA" to drop it to $39.99. That's $3 less than the best you'd pay at other storefronts. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- available in several colors (Navy pictured)
- push button tilt
- crank lift
Save on conversation sets, pillows and cushions, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the International Home Atlantic Set 2-Piece Set for $1,124.99 ($375 off).
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray, and Navy is only a buck more.
- Includes two armchairs, a sofa, and coffee table
Apply coupon code "HAMMOCK10" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in several colors (Sunset pictured).
- includes carrying bag and steel stand
- Model: SKY5761
Apply coupon code "BIRD8" to drop it to $41.99. That's $8 less than at other storefronts. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 4 feeders
- 6 hooks
Coupon code "BIRD5" earns you a $5 low on this avian lily-pad luxury – ladies and gentlemen, this deal is for the birds! Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- In Copper or Green.
- measures 28" x 19.75"
- includes 3 ground stakes and a hollow ballast space in the column
- Model: SKY3448
Apply coupon code "SEWING10" to save at least $20. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Suitable for sewing with a designated spot for yarn, pins, scissors, and materials
- 2 rows of pegs, 2 bins, 1 large interior shelf, and a large tabletop space
- Convertible compact side table
- MDF wood build
- Lockable wheels and magnetic door
- 23"x 16"x 31"
Coupon code "CANOPY15" drops it to $90 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- wheeled bag
- 1-person setup
- Model: SKY5763
