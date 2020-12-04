New
Lamps Plus · 24 mins ago
Bernie Industrial Table Lamp w/ USB
$100 $110
free shipping

Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 25" high
  • 15" shade
  • uses two 60W standard-medium base bulbs (not included)
  • Model: 38E40
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 9% -- $100 Buy Now