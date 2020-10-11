Save $34 over the next best price available. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 150° to 450° Fahrenheit temperature range
- shatter-resistant tempered glass
- automatic shut off
- non-skid feet
- 1,600-watt
- 10 stages
- Model: 2211828
Expires 10/11/2020
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Take 40% off with coupon code "IB2594LR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Feifan KE via Amazon.
- AC and DC power cords
- fits 8 12-oz. cans
- self-locking latch
- cools and warms
- carry handle
- Model: NL-6L
Take 40% off with coupon code "V5U43HB4". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver or Black.
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
Save money and enjoy healthy, guilt-free "fried" foods. After coupon code "YOUSAVE" that's $17 under our August mention and the best price we've seen, both outright and after the Kohl's Cash. (It's the best deal now by $39, factoring in the Kohl's Cash, although most charge over $200.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- includes air frying basket, baking pan, air rack, crumb tray, bacon tray, steak tray, rotisserie spit, rack handle, and rotisserie handle
- functions as an air fryer, roaster, broiler, grill, rotisserie, dehydrator, oven, toaster, pizza oven, and slow cooker
- reaches up to 500° F
- 21 presets
- Model: AFO 46045 SS
Save on an enormous selection of items including bedding, kitchen, home decor, bath, tech, home office, and pet supplies. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
There are over 1,300 items in this sale and even its best sellers are discounted by up to 70% to 80% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders over $100.
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pad your order over $100 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
- Model: 2212093
Save 64% off the list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- five 3.5" x 1.5" shakers
- 7" x 4.25" stand
- Model: 3500063
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $50. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- powder-coated steel body
- silicone handles
- chromium-plated steel grid
- carry strap
- cork lid doubles as trivet
That's at least $72 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 8", 9.5", and 11" hard anodized aluminum fry pans
- high-polish copper coated stainless steel accents
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3 interchangeable blades
- dishwasher safe
