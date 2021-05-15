BergHOFF Manhattan Stainless Steel 8.8-Quart Covered Stockpot for $69

That's the best price we could find by $61, which is nearly half what you'd pay elsewhere, and a savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- measures about 12" x 12" x 7.28"
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- no lead and no cadmium
- Model: 1100117
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a significant savings of $543 off list, and at least $273 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 10" saute/fry pan
- 10" high-sided saute pan with lid
- 6.25" sauce pan with lid
Save 68% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- tempered glass cover
- stainless steel riveted side handles
- dishwasher safe
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- dual spouts
- pre-seasoned
- oven, broiler, campfire, and barbecue safe up to 500 degrees
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
Even with shipping, it's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- measures 9" x 9" x 1.75"
- includes PerfectSlice cutting tool and silicone sleeve
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE15" for a savings of $11, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $75.
- includes 7" Santoku knife w/ holes, 5" Santoku knife w/ grooves, 4.5" Santoku knife, & 7" x 3.5" cleaver knife
- Model: 3700357
