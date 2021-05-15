BergHOFF Manhattan Stainless Steel 8.8-Quart Covered Stockpot for $69
Nordstrom Rack
BergHOFF Manhattan Stainless Steel 8.8-Quart Covered Stockpot
$69 $220
free shipping w/ $89

That's the best price we could find by $61, which is nearly half what you'd pay elsewhere, and a savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
Features
  • measures about 12" x 12" x 7.28"
  • 18/10 stainless steel construction
  • no lead and no cadmium
  • Model: 1100117
Nordstrom Rack 68% -- $69 Buy Now