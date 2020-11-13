Save $24 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 6.2-quart capacity
- dishwasher safe
- aluminum
- Model: 3950172
-
Expires 11/15/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $160 over the next best price we found.
- In Black.
- PFOA-free non-stick cooking surface
- hard-anodized aluminum with copper coated stainless steel accents
- includes 4 lids, 3 fry pans, casserole, deep skillet, stockpot, saucepan, and grill pan
- Model: 2212082
It's the lowest price we could find by $25.
- Available in Grey.
- dishwasher safe
- 2 stay-cool handles
- glass lid
- silicone edge
- draining hole
Save $40 over the next best price we found.
- 5.7-quart capacity
- Model: 2307316
Save $120 over the next best price we found.
- cast aluminum with stainless steel lid
- 12.25" diameter
- PFOA-free
- nonstick
- Model: 2212017
Add something new to your kitchen and save some cash while you're at it.
- Click here for rebate information.
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Use the $12 mail-in rebate to drop the price to $37 off list and the best price we've seen. (It's as low as last Black Friday.)
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- 8", 9.5", and 12" pans
- dishwasher safe and oven safe to 350°F
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
It's $2 under our mention from last month, $52 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- nonstick interior coating
- tempered glass lid with steam vent
- Model: SDNA019
Save up to 88% off of designer styles for women, men, and children, from a major retailer. The sale also includes many home and beauty items, and even some items for pets.
Update: Shipping is now $5.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Shop styles for men, women, and kids. Women's shoes start at $40, men's at $50, and kids' at $35. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (normally a $100 threshold).
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Save on fork sets from $20, fry pans from $20, muffin pans from $25, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (usually this is a $100 threshold).
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-Piece Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $159.97 ($40 off).
That's the lowest price we could find for this set by $54, although most retailers charge at least $170.
- wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
- Model: 2212093
That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although most stores charge about $50 for either of these knives alone.
- includes a 6.25" chef's knife and a 7.5" santoku knife
- nonstick titanium coating
- ash wood handles
- hand wash only
- Model: 2212113
Save $17 over the next best price we found.
- dishwasher safe
- 7.75" diameter
- 2.3-quart capacity
- Model: 1100227
It's a low by $29, although most retailers charge $150 or more.
- oven safe
- Model: 3900040
