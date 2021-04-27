New
$90 $160
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 44.1-lb. capacity
- 73.4" maximum height
- Model: MCT48AF
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apexel 4-in-1 Cell Phone Camera System
$18 $25
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- includes 12x zoom telephoto lens, 0.63x wide-angle lens, 198° fish eye lens, 15x macro lens, mini tripod, and universal clip
- Model: APL-HS12XDG3
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Ruggard Lux Strap Plus Camera Strap w/ Quick Hitch Connector
$9.95 $18
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- holds medium to heavy cameras and lenses
- adjustable from 28" to 48"
- 2" wide neoprene pad
- elastic strap webbing
- Model: LSP-QH
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lersyco 10" LED Selfie Ring Light Kit
$19 $43
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "RPHRCG6H" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sunday Party via Amazon.
Features
- 8 brightness levels
- 3 color lighting modes
- includes 2 phone holders, desktop stand, tripod stand, remote control, & storage bag
New
B&H Photo Video · 58 mins ago
Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$40 $200
free shipping w/ $49
That's the best price we could find by $35, but most stores charge at least $90. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.50, but orders of $49 or more ship for free.
- Available in Silver.
Features
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Built-in mic
- 40mm Drivers
- Up to 20 Hours of Playback
- Up to 2 Hours on a 10-Minute Charge
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Model: GS-1283-02-A
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera w/Accessory Kit
$298 $399
free shipping
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Ideapad 5 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$519 $679
free shipping
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
WD Elements 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$100 $130
free shipping
That's a $5 low.
Update: It's now backordered, and ships in 2 to 4 weeks. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
