BenQ LK952 Laser 4K HDR UHD School Church Bar Projector for $2,600
eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurb BenQ LK952 Laser 4K HDR UHD School Church Bar Projector
$2,600 $4,499
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". It's $1,629 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Though via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio
  • USB, VGA/SVGA D-Sub, HDMI
  • 5,000 lumens
  • Model: LK952
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
