It's $30 off the list price and an excellent gift idea for the cook in your family! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Matte Black.
- 1,500W
- auto shut off
- adjustable thermostat
- nonstick pan
- crisping tray
- Model: 90107
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
After the $12 mail-in rebate, that's $2 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Pickup may also be available.
- 1,000-watt toast, bake, broil, and stay-on functions
- cool touch handle
- includes bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
- Model: 14804
After rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $29 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Shipping is free on orders $25 or more or you can opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- 1,400W heating system
- 8" x 9" nonstick cooking surface
- drip tray
- storage latch
- Model: 14629
Thanks to the mail-in rebate, that's $2 under our mention from July, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- 1 tall blending cup
- 1 short blending cup
- 1 drinking cup
- 2 shaker tops
- 2 lids
- 2 comfort lip rings
- Model: 13330
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Apply code "THANKS" to save an extra 15% off already discounted Cuisinart items. Plus, you'll get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed between November 27 to December 9.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven for $101.99 after coupon w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $48, factoring in the Kohl's Cash.)
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
That's $22 less than Amazon charges for a very similar 12" electric skillet. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- 1,200W heating system
- cool touch handles
- glass lid
- steam vent
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register