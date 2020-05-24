Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster
$20 $50
free shipping w / $35

That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
  • Available in Black Stainless Steel.
  • Shipping adds $7.49, although orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Features
  • slide out crumb tray
  • automatic shutoff
  • 6 browning settings
  • Model: 90062
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Google Shopping Bella
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register