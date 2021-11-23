It's $22 off and very low price for a basic air fryer. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7.99 shipping charge.
- air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat
- adjustable thermostat
- automatic shut-off
- dishwasher-safe PFOA-free non-stick pan and crisping tray
- Model: 90114
It's $40 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 1,200W
- 30-minute auto shutoff timer
- adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F
- dishwasher safe, PFOA-free nonstick pan and crisping tray
That's the best price we could find for a 12-quart air fryer by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
- bake, roast, broil, pizza, dehydrate
- 5 cooking layers
- 9 one-touch cooking pre-sets
- Model: GLA-1003-N
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
- dehydrate functions
- guided cooking prompts
- Fry Force 360° Technology
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
It's $40 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- The featured image is a stainless-steel outer finish, however the item has a black outer finish.
- 37 one-touch auto-cook pre-sets
- digital control panel
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay.
- includes basket
- built-in drain valve
- adjustable temperature
- deep fryer, boiler, and steamer
- Model: MB20010118
That's a huge low by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- In several colors (Red pictured).
- 350W heating system
- Makes 3 cake pops in minutes
- PFOA free, nonstick coating
- Ready indicator light
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In three colors (Red pictured).
- measures 9"L x 5.3"W x 9.52"H
- chute guides popcorn into bowl
- cord storage
That's $80 off and a very low price in general for a large-capacity air fryer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
