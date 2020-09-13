New
Belk
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$159 $199
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in several colors(Magenta pictured).
Features
  • noise isolation
  • foldable
  • built-in mic
  • up to 40 hours of battery life
  • Fast Fuel 5-minute charging gives 3 hours of play
  • Model: MP582LL/A
↑ less
Details
  • Expires 9/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Popularity: 2/5
