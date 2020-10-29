New
Best Buy · 46 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$40 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $40 and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones new. (They're even less than some charge for refurbished pairs.) Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Available in Black or White.
  • RemoteTalk controls music, calls, & siri
  • Bluetooth
  • up to 8-hours of playback on a single charge
  • magnetic earbuds
  • 5-minute charge provides 2 hours of play
  • Model: MTH62LL/A
