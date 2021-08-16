Avanti Retro Series 1.7-Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator for $96
eBay · 31 mins ago
Avanti Retro Series 1.7-Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator
$96 $120
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to save $204 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Black, Red, or Seafoam Green.
  • Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
Features
  • fixed right hand hinged door
  • standard wire shelf
  • measures 18" x 20.25" x 18"
  • Model: RMRC17X
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 31 min ago
