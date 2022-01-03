That's the best price we could find by $660. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- rear-drive train
- front fork suspension
- 500-watt; 20mph max speed
- up to 40 mile range
- Shimano Tourney 7-speed
- mechanical disk brakes
- Model: 3UF3CM
It's $581 under Avalanche's direct price.
Update: The price increased by a buck to $1,119.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365 Cycles via eBay.
- 36-volt
- 7-speed
- disc brakes
It's $272 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- rim brake
- 48-volt
- single speed
- 20 MPH max speed
That matches Walmart's Black Friday week price and yields a saving of $250 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 20-mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
It's $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 20MPH max speed
- up to 50-mile range
- IP65+ water resistance
- aluminum alloy frame
- LCD display
- Model: VA00034
That's the lowest price we could find by $15, and a low price in general for a Kryptonite folding model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2.25 lbs.
- Model: 720018004066
Apply coupon code "SAVE600" for a savings of $600. Buy Now at TURBOANT
- Puncture resistant tires
- Up to 60 mile max range battery
- 500-watt brushless motor
- LED display
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
