Aukey Fitness Tracker Smart Watch for $30

AUKEY Direct · 1 hr ago
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "12THWATCH" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at AUKEY Direct
Features
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
N| Smart Watch
$60 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QE8N26EN" for a savings of $240. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Hongyzy via Amazon.
Features
- heart rate monitor
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 1.28" touch display
Amazon · 2 days ago
Kospet Magic 3 Smartwatch
$27 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "25OEW6CY" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Kospet Direct via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- 20 sport modes
- IP68 waterproof rating
- compatible with iOS or Android 5.1 or higher
- heart rate
- alarms and notifications
Blackview · 1 wk ago
Blackview R6 Rugged GPS Smart Watch
$40 $70
free shipping
That's a savings of $30 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Blackview
Features
- IP68 waterproof rating
- 1.3" color display
- 10-day battery life
- heart rate monitor
- GPS tracking
- notifications
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$319 $399
free shipping
These mostly go for around $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
AUKEY Direct · 6 days ago
Aukey Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp
$22 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "5thdn" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at AUKEY Direct
Tips
- Available in Gold at this price.
Features
- dimmable
- color-changing
- 360° touch control base
- Model: LT-T6
Aukey · 6 days ago
Aukey 8-in-1 USB Hub
$22 $44
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "5thdn" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- Ethernet port
- HDMI port
- Micro SD and SD card slots
- Model: CBC71
Aukey · 3 days ago
Aukey Touch Table Lamp 2-Pack
$22 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "8THDN" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- 5 hours of continuous use at max brightness
- Select various colors with touch control
- Model: LT-ST23
Aukey · 6 days ago
Aukey Oversized Gaming Mouse Pad
$15 $30
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "5thdn" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- smooth surface
- non-slip rubber base
- measures 47.2" x 23.6"
- Model: KMP4
