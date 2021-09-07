Aukey True Wireless Earbuds for $25
Aukey · 36 mins ago
Aukey True Wireless Earbuds
$25 $50
free shipping

Coupon code "AK50" takes 50% for a low by $8. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • up to 7 hours playtime per charge
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range
  • IPX5 ingress protection rating
  • Qi wireless charging
  • 10mm drivers
  • charging case
  • touch control
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • built-in mic
  • Model: EP-T10
  • Code "AK50"
  • Expires 10/1/2021
    Published 36 min ago
