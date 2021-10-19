Apply coupon code "50AK" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Aukey
- two built-in 5V/2.1A USB ports
- measures 14.57" x 5.12"
- pull chain operation
- LED bulb included
- fabric shade
- Model: LT-T12
Use coupon code "78DEAL" for 78% off and low by $9. Buy Now at Aukey
Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- touch, app, and voice control
- adjustable brightness
- 4 lighting modes
- timer function
- Model: LT-T21
Apply coupon code "50USA16E" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red Brown (pictured) and Wooden.
- Sold by Jesda-us via Amazon.
- E26 base (max 60W)
- Model: XDD-1
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Clip coupon to drop this to the best price we've seen; $40 under our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boulder Sports Co. via Amazon.
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Apply coupon code "50AK" for a savings of $135. Buy Now at Aukey
- 100W PD charging
- 297Wh
- double helix charging
- AC, DC, lighter socket, USB-A, and USB-C output ports
- Model: PS-RE03
Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $14, which drops it $3 under our August mention. Buy Now at Aukey
Shipping adds $4.99, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- 20W USB C port
- 12W USB-A port
- Model: PA-F3S
Apply code "55DEAL" to save $33. Buy Now at Aukey
- 104 keys
- full n-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- RGB backlit
- 18 preset effects
- includes gaming software for Windows
- Model: KMG18
Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Aukey
- USB-C port with up to 46W Power Delivery
- additional 10.5W USB port
- Model: PA-Y10
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
Coupon code "EPT25" cuts it to $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- 6mm drivers
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistance
- 3-pairs of ear tips
- Model: EP-T25
