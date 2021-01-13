That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX325EA-XH71
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $300 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX434FL-UB76T
Apply coupon code "FLASHDEAL50" to save on already discounted refurbished laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbs are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Some exclusions apply.
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Shop discounted chairs, desks, and storage. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $149.99 ($100 off).
- Most items ship free; some items require in-store pickup.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|21%
|--
|$750
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register