New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Asus ZenBook 11th-Gen. i7 13.3" Ultra Slim Laptop
$750 $950
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: UX325EA-XH71
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Office Depot and OfficeMax Asus
Core i7 13.3 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 21% -- $750 Buy Now