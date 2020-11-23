That's the best price we could find by $167. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: FX506LI-BI5N5
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
It's $410 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This item is in "like new" condition.
- A 90-day ASUS warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
That's $330 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Model: GA401IH-BR7N2BL
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
