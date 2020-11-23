New
Asus TUF Gaming 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$600 $800
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 10th-gen Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: FX506LI-BI5N5
