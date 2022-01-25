That is a savings of $40, and $60 less than you'd pay for a similar laptop elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14" 1600x768 (HD) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: E410MA-212.BNCR-11
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: X512JA-211.VBGB
That's a $250 savings and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (with free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: K513EA-UH76
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Shop models from Dell, HP, and Acer. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude E7270 i5 12.5" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $399.99 ($60 below other refurbs).
Save on 10 builds, from Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more – a gaming laptop remains one of the best ways of getting your hands on a reasonably-priced RTX video card. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Zephyrus 4th-Gen Ryzen 9 14" Gaming Laptop for $1,299.99 ($250 off).
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Save on TVs, laptops, headphones, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro Distributing via eBay.
- Intel LGA 1200 Socket
- Enhanced VRM heatsink, flexible M.2 heatsink, PCH heatsink, hybrid fan headers, and Fan Xpert 2plus
- 8 power stages
- supports memory overclocking up to 5000 MHz
- PCIe 4.0, Intel 1 Gb Ethernet, rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A &Type-C), and V-M.2 Key E slot for Wi-Fi
- Model: B560M-A LGA1200
