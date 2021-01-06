New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$1,000 $1,300
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Celestial Blue.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX481FA-DB71T
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Lenovo · 3 days ago
Lenovo Holiday Doorbusters
up to 73% off + coupons
free shipping
Save on 50 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Tips
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKBOXING" ($2,109 off)
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
XPS 13 10th-gen. i7 13.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$862 $911
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
Features
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 5000 11th-Gen. i3 2-in-1 14" 1080p Laptop
$421 $450
free shipping
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
Features
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Microsoft Store · 1 wk ago
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
up to $300 off
free shipping
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
eBay · 1 wk ago
Men's Heavy Weight Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie Sweater Jacket
$20
free shipping
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
ASICS at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Men's Athletic 2-Piece Fleece Track Suit
$29 $139
free shipping
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
eBay · 1 mo ago
3M High Strength Large Hole Repair Plate 4-Pack
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|23%
|--
|$1000
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register