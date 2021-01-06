New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Asus ZenBook Duo 10th-Gen. i7 14" Touch Laptop
$1,000 $1,300
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Celestial Blue.
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: UX481FA-DB71T
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 23% -- $1000 Buy Now