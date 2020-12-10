That's a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: S403JA-BH71
It's $410 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- A 90-day ASUS warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
That's $330 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BestBuy via eBay.
- 10th Gen Intel Corei7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake six-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Model: GA401IH-BR7N2BL
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q w/ AMD VEGA graphics
- Model: GA502IU-ES76
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
It's $200 under list, $20 less than our mention last week, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" diagonal HD (1366 x 768) multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- HP Pen
- Model: 1W807AV_1
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane Memory for free. (Click on "Customize & Buy" and scroll down to "Storage".)
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 (900p) LCD display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 17t-by400
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm MSM8956 1.80GHz Hexa core CPU
- 9.7" 1536x2048 IPS display
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0
- Model: ZT500KL
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- for up to 20 devices
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
- advanced WPA/WPA2 wireless encryption, parental controls, and guest access
- Model: RT-ACRH12
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TP412FA-XB56T
That's $30 under our April mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. This monitor offers great specs at a good price, and has sold out consistently, so no time like the present to snap it up. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 IPS display
- 1ms MPRT
- AMD FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI, DP, VGA ports
- adjustable stand
- Model: VG249Q
- UPC: 192876485385
