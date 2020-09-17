New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Asus VivoBook 15 2nd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$500 $599
free shipping

It's $99 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: X512DA-BTS2020RL
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
AMD 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 16% $500 (exp 4 wks ago) $500 Buy Now
Best Buy   $480 (exp 3 days ago) -- Check Price