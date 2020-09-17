It's $99 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: X512DA-BTS2020RL
Published 19 min ago
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's the best price we could find by $323. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX534FTC-AS77
It's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $64.97 handling fee, so you may want to get a $45 membership instead.
- Intel Core i5-8250 1.60GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 15.6" touch display
- 8GB Memory, 2TB HDD + 8GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA MX130 2GB graphics
- Model: TP510UF-SB51T
This powerhouse of a gaming laptop includes a GeForce 2060 Max-Q GPU w/ ray tracing and a build quality to merit LaptopMag's description as the "longest-lasting gaming laptop ever". Buy Now at Best Buy
- Additionally, you'll receive a free Webroot Internet Security with Antivirus 6-Month Subscription.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
That's $300 less than the best we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Microsoft via eBay
- Intel Core i9-9980HK 2.4GHz Whiskey Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 touchscreen w/ 10-finger multi-touch support
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- Model: UX581GV-XB94T
