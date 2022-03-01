It's just $30 more than what other stores are charging for the same build with a 128GB SSD. (This has a 256GB SSD.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1600 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: X515JA-212.V15BB-11
It's $10 under our Cyber Monday mention and an all-time low for this build. It's the best price we could find today by $188. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
It's a $60 drop in the last ten days to the lowest price we've seen. It's a savings of $190 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH54-BAC
That's $10 under last week's mention, $130 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: J401MA-OS04T
It's $49 cheaper than the best price we could find for the same build elsewhere with a 256GB SSD. (This has a 512GB SSD.) Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: K712EA-SB35
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $20 under our October mention of an open-box unit and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. It's also $150 less than you would pay for a new, factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's the best price we could find by $384 -- and it's one of the few places we could find a 12GB graphics card in stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual ball fan bearings
- Model: TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING
That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 2560x1440 QHD IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: GA503QR-211.ZG15
It's $249 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- HDMI, displayport
- 1 ms response time
- Model: PG259QNR
