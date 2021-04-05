That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $18 under our mention from August, $20 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Slate Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock on April 1 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10th Generation Intel i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: F512JA-AS34
- UPC: 192876649787
That's a savings of $400. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10870H 2.2GHZ Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TUF506LU-US74
Named the best AMD powered gaming laptop of 2020, this is $150 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available for this price in Jet Black. (More colors are available for $10 more.)
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
Save on over 80 items to spruce up your work space. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Select items qualify for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan 59" Managers Desk for $174.99 (low by $50).
It's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- In Dark Gray
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 5ms response time
- Model: MB16ACE
- UPC: 192876500378
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|34%
|$330 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$330
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register