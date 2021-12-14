It's $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 2560x1440 QHD IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: GA503QR-211.ZG15
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $200 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
It's a savings of $250 off list.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: K513EA-OB74
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
It's a savings of $110 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C433TA-AS384T
- UPC: 195553135870
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
That's a low by $197 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM & 64GB eMM
- Chrome OS
- Model: C433TA-AS384T
- UPC: 195553135870
That's an all-time low and the lowest price we could find now by $29. (It's also a very low price for a monitor with these specs.) Buy Now at Newegg
- Redeem this $20 mail-in rebate to get this price.
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 170Hz refresh rate
- DisplayHDR 400 certified
- supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync
- HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2
- Model: VG27AQL1A
- UPC: 192876678725, 192876570593
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|16%
|--
|$1550
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register