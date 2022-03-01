You'll pay about $300 just for the GPU alone -- assuming you can find it in-stock anywhere else. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G10DK-WH563
It's a cheap option for a desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 1-year Joy Systems warranty
- Intel Core i5-4590T 2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $68 off, and a good way to pick this up without looking to third-party eBay sellers or overseas stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Chuwi via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron J4125 2.0 GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a pilot drill, tapered hole saw, and two drywall plugs
Save on a selection of Goodyear tires, with prices starting at $66 per tire. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictures is the Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R16 95V Tire for $81.
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That is $44 less than you'd pay purchasing 3 units separately. Buy Now at Walmart
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- height adjustable shelves
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
It's $10 under our Cyber Monday mention and an all-time low for this build. It's the best price we could find today by $188. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
It's a $60 drop in the last ten days to the lowest price we've seen. It's a savings of $190 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH54-BAC
That's $10 under last week's mention, $130 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: J401MA-OS04T
It's $49 cheaper than the best price we could find for the same build elsewhere with a 256GB SSD. (This has a 512GB SSD.) Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: K712EA-SB35
