- 11th-Generation Intel Core i9-11900H 2.5GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i9-11900H 2.5GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16" 2560x1600 16:10 display w/ 165Hz refresh rate
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: GU603HM-211.ZM16
-
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC flash memory
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CX22NA-211.BB01
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: L510MA-WB04
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
- HP 11th-Gen i5 17.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD pictured for $590 ($110 off).
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
- 2 M.2 sockets
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11
- Model: G15DK-BFR73060
