- 11th-Generation Intel Core i9-11900H 2.5GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i9-11900H 2.5GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16" 2560x1600 16:10 display w/ 165Hz refresh rate
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: GU603HM-211.ZM16
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6” 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) NanoEdge UHD touch display
- ScreenPad 2.0 interactive secondary LCD touchscreen
- 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- includes detachable palm rest and ASUS active stylus pen
- Model: UX581LV-XS74T
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay.
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 3.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G513QM-WS96
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: TP412FA-WS31T
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price.
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more.
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
You'd pay at least $84 more a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bluedealz-com via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 1.4 Gbps DOCSIS speeds
- 32 download & 8 upload channels
- 4 x 1-Gigabit Ethernet ports
- IPv4 and IPv6 support
- Model: SBG7600AC2
