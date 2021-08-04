Aspenora 12V 37-Quart Portable Fridge Freezer for $210

aspenoras.com · 50 mins ago
$210 $420
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PR50OFF" for a savings of $210. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
- Available in Black or White.
- The 54-Quart version is available for $314.50 via the same coupon code.
- drain plug
- USB outlet
- LED lighting
- detachable handle
- slow close anti-pinch lid
- LED touch control panel
- Model: APR-35S/APR-52S
carfreezers.com · 6 days ago
Aspenora 37-Quart Portable Fridge Freezer
$210 $420
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MOMD50" for a savings of $210. Buy Now at carfreezers.com
- Available in White or Black.
- USB port
- drain plug
- LED touch control
- aluminum exterior case
- 6" wide refrigerator compartment and the rest is deep freeze area
- Model: CF-BPR35
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Beverage Fridge Sale at Wayfair
from $34
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a variety of refrigerators, with a range of capacities for chilling a single can and up to 240 cans.
Update: 6-Can fridges now start at $60, even though single can coolers start at $34. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the ADT 60-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $179.99 (low by $10).
Sam's Club · 6 days ago
Thomson 7.5-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$200 for members $230
pickup
It's $30 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- crisper bin easily accessible
- temperature controls
- door storage bins
- spill-proof glass shelves
- Model: TFR725
Amazon · 2 wks ago
KeeKit Digital Refrigerator/Freezer Thermometer 2-Pack
$11 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $6 when you apply coupon code "LIU93VJI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeeKit Direct via Amazon.
- LCD display
- max/min immediate temperatures
- 3 button operation
- Centigrade or Fahrenheit
- -58°F to 158°F temperature range
- accurate to ±1.8°F
- replaceable CR2032 battery (included)
Samsung · 3 days ago
Samsung French Door Refrigerators
up to $800 off
free shipping
Save on over 40 refrigerators with prices starting at $2,199. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7201SG/AA 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with/ FlexZone Drawer in Black Stainless Steel for $2,299 ($800 off).
