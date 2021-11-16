That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Works with T50 - 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", 1/2", 17/32", 9/16" staples
- Includes 3 hex wrenches
- Model: PT50
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Save on hand tools, accessories, power tools, and cordless combo kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Choose power tools from brands like Bosch, Craftsman, DeWalt, and Kobalt. The free items offered with your purchase include batteries, blowers, drivers, sanders, flashlights, saws, and more, and you can select one before adding to cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt Power Detect XR 2-Tool 20V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries for $299 (low by $100, plus free tool with value up to $199 ).
Whirlpool fridges start from $649, LGs from $699, and Samsungs from $799 – many discounts appear in-cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the LG 20.2-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $699 ($78 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|32%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register