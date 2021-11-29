It's at least $9 under what you would pay purchasing these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping.
- Armor All Protectant, Glass, Cleaning, and Leather Care Wipes (30-Count each)
- Armor All Extreme Tire Shine 22-oz. Bottle
- Armor All Tire Foam Protectant 20-oz. Bottle
- STP Oil Treatment 15-oz. Bottle
- STP Gas Treatment
- microfiber towel
- Model: 19422
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5171021" to drop it to $12.99. That's a $7 low. Buy Now at UntilGone
- individual laser control
- motion activated
- Model: EL0025
Save on a variety of options for your car, boat, ATV, jet ski, or other automobile. Shop Now at Amazon
Shop discounts on synthetic oil and motor oil in a range of options. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Castrol 03102 GTX High Mileage 5W-30 Motor Oil 5-Qt. Bottle for $15.89 (a buck under Walmart's price).
Apply coupon code "BG85ac09" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Banggood
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 1,000A peak
- dual USB ports
- flashlight
- starts up to 8.0L gas and 5.0L diesel engines
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
There are 10 style options, including incandescent, multi-color, white, LED, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE String-A-Long 100-Count 20.6-ft Incandescent Christmas String Lights fopr $2.98 (most stores charge $14 or more for similar).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
