Arlo Pro 2 1080p 2-Camera Security System for $167
New
eBay · 16 mins ago
Certified Refurb Arlo Pro 2 1080p 2-Camera Security System
$167 $450
free shipping

You'd pay at least $250 or more for a new system. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 1080p resolution
  • advanced motion detection
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • 2-way audio
  • includes two cameras, batteries, base station, and installation hardware
  • Model: VMS4230P-100NAR
Details
