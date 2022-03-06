Pay $47 less than you would for a new one with coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1080p resolution
- IFTTT, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- up to 12 months of battery life
- 130° field of view
- Model: VMC2032-100NAR
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" makes it the best price we've seen for a 3-Pack. Amazon charges $270 for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 1080p HD video
- Wire-free and weather-resistant
- Color night vision
- Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit and Samsung SmartThings.
- Model: VMC2330-100NAR
Take half off with coupon code "QS3DGFUZ", which makes this $15 below our previous mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6,700mAh rechargeable battery or Vacos solar panel (sold separately)
- smart PIR and AI human detection
- motion detection alerts
- full color night vision
- compatible with Alexa
- IP65 waterproof
- two-way audio
- 16GB storage
- Model: I41FW0102#USD
That's a savings of $56 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p resolution
- 2.4 GHz WiFi
- voice control via Alexa & Google Assistant
- 600-lumen spotlight
- Model: T81241W1
To save $50 on this upgraded camera, clip the on-page coupon. That also makes it $10 less than you'd pay direct from Annke. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smart Home Brand Store US via Amazon.
- 123° field of view
- IP67 weatherproof
- Sony IMX274 Starvis Sensor
- built-in noise-cancelling mic
- EXIR 2.0 night vision w/ 100-ft. range
- supports up to 256GB SD card (not included)
- Model: I91BM
The on-page coupon cuts it to about $20 less than you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- 360° horizontal pan
- 96° vertical tilt
- motion detection
- two-way audio
- Model: T8410
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
