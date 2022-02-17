Coupon code "PREZDAY15" makes it the best price we've seen for a 3-Pack. Amazon charges $270 for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 1080p HD video
- Wire-free and weather-resistant
- Color night vision
- Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit and Samsung SmartThings.
- Model: VMC2330-100NAR
It's $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 2-way audio
- color night vision
- smartphone notifications
- connects via direct WiFi or pairs with select Arlo SmartHubs or Base Stations
- Model: FB1001-100NAS
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "DUFSLT2X" to get $10 under our January mention and save $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soliom Solar Security via Amazon.
- In Dark Grey at this price.
- 14,400mAh rechargeable battery
- 3.5W solar panel
- motion detection
- schedule timer function
- spotlight color night vision
- 110° wide angle lens
- 9.8-ft. extension cable
- 2-way audio
- Model: B10
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- Wire-free or connect to existing doorbell wiring
- Alexa enabled
- App enabled
That is a $50 drop from the list price, and $10 under our mention from December. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- 700-lumens
- motion detection
- battery powered
- customizable motion detection zones, alerts, and trigger lights from Blink smartphone app
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Shop over 100 used styles for office, gaming, and lounge. Why buy Herman Miller, especially with the higher prices even on used items? Because, not only are they made with comfort and posture in mind (good for your overall health), but they are made to last. A new model direct from Herman Miller would carry a 12-year warranty, almost unheard of in the industry. With that kind of guarantee, you know they are made with the highest quality materials. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair for $1,257 ($538 off list).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|52%
|--
|$161
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register