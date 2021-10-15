Get this price via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". It's the best price we've seen and you'd pay $1099 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by vipoutlet via eBay
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNF3LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently not in stock, but you can get it at this price today and it will ship when available.
- Available in Purple at this price.
- 8.3" liquid Retina display
- A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- touch ID
- 12MP back camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MK7R3LL/A
That's $100 off list and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
That's $11 under our July mention, $110 off list, and the best price we could find. Most sellers, for example Walmart, charge $696 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
That's $50 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere.
Update: The price now drops to $794 in-cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP front facing camera and 12MP rear facing camera
- Model: MHQU3LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
16GB models start from $189.99, 32GB models from $199.99, 64GB models from $219.99, and 128GB models from $239.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies. According to Woot, "These items are expected to have a moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings. Outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition."
Add to cart to see this price drop, which is $106 less than a sealed unit costs from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 12.9" 2732 x 2048 resolution
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 10MP Rear ultra wide camera, 12MP rear wide camera
- Model: MHNK3LL/A
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
A refurb model costs $250 more in our January mention, plus it's $1,100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
