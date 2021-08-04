Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet for $80
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb 4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet
$80 $240
free shipping

That's $160 off and a great price for an older iPad. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black or White.
  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
  • It has a 60-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
