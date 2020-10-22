That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Select "Good" within the Condition drop down menu to see this price.
- Available in Black, Red, or Purple.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
Start a new line, or upgrade an existing line to a qualifying plan and get up to $800 off when you trade in your old device for the purchase of the iPhone 12 on a monthly installment plan, making the 64GB version essentially free. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- The trade-in credit will be applied over 30 months.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Delivers between Oct 28, 2020 and Nov 4, 2020.
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
Save on a variety of iPhones in most models with internal storage memory ranging from 8 to 256GB. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
Save on iPhone cases from $20, keyboards from
$94 $150, iPods from $190, MacBook Air from $1,069 $1,199, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's $839 less than you'd pay directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-8365U with vPro 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD display
- 16GB and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 20NYS3NV00
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
