New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$489 $1,299
free shipping
That's $810 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by alpha_tech_store via eBay.
Features
- 3rd-Gen. Intel Core 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- MacOS X 10.7 (High Sierra)
- Model: MD214LL/A
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Mesh Screen Privacy Tarp
$31 $66
free shipping
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
Features
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Best Buy Video Game Sale at eBay
Discounts on games, controllers, and accessories
free shipping w/ $35
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
eBay · 2 days ago
eBay Presidents' Day Garage Savings
Discounts on automotive items
free shipping
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
eBay · 3 days ago
adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Pants
$15 in cart $45
free shipping
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
eBay · 1 day ago
Apple iPhone Lightning Dock
$15 $30
free shipping
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
Features
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
eBay · 3 days ago
Apple at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
Amazon · 4 days ago
Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$649 $699
free shipping
That's a saving of $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least $20 more). Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Smartphone
$335 $1,149
free shipping
That's $8 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now dropped to $334.95. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|62%
|--
|$489
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register