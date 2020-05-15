Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" (2015) Retina Laptop
$1,100
free shipping

That's $519 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day Vombot Supply warranty applies.
  • Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
Features
  • 4th-gen Intel Core i74980HQ 2.8GHz Crystal Well quad-core CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite
  • Model: MJLT2LL/A
