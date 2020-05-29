New
Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" i5 2.0GHz Laptop (Mid 2020)
$1,749 $1,799
free shipping

Considering this is was just released, the $50 price low against Apple is exceptional. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Space Grey only
  • Adorama charges the same price.
Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: MWP42LL/A
