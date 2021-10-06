Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" for $770 off list and a very low price for a MacBook Air. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4th Generation Intel Core i5-4260U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 4GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MD761LLB
A refurb model costs $250 more in our January mention, plus it's $1,100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $640 off list and a great price for this MacBook Air. Plus, it includes a case. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7 2.2GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Mac OS X El Capitan or macOS Sierra
- Model: MJVE2LL/A
It's $20 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $226. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Gold at this price.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
Coupon code "DNEWS054921" cuts it to $670 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- current Mac OS
- includes protective snap-on case
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
You'd pay $150 more for a refurb on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tech Deals 4Less via Amazon.
- Amazon has a 30-day return policy, but no warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
Apply code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save $977 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex MacBooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5-2557M 1.7GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 (900p) display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- MacOS 10.7 (Lion)
- Model: MC965LL/A
It's $135 less than buying a factory sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's the lowest price we could find today by $77 and also an all-time low for this particular model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in PRODUCT(RED).
- It is due back in stock soon, but can be ordered at this price today.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M02T3LL/A
That's $18 less than yesterday's mention, among the lowest price we've seen for a brand new pair, and a low by $31 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
You'd pay around $1,699 at most stores for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS
- Model: MXWT2LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|65%
|--
|$450
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register