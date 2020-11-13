Apply coupon code "20PERCENTOFF" for the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Best Buy
- The coupon can be applied on the payment page during checkout.
- Available in several colors (Baltic Blue pictured).
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLQ3ZM/A
That's a low today by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- To see this price, add to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's $40 under the list prices and at least $20 under what you'd pay for any of these cases elsewhere. Buy Now at Target
- Available in several sizes from iPhone 7 Plus to iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Defender Case for Apple iPhone 12 Pro (a low by $21).
- port covers
- raised edge
- holster works as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand
Shop discounted cell phone chargers, power banks, surge protectors, and phone accessories. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Aduro Surge Duo Desktop Power Station with 2 Outlets & 2 USB Ports for $15.99 ($34 off).
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "AEGIS11PM" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Green.
- Sold by Sanzhu Tech via Amazon.
- screen protector
- shockproof
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "DMIP1267CL" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanzhu Tech via Amazon.
- 4 cushioned corner bumpers
- camera protection bumper
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
Live now is their Our Coolest Deals Sale, which includes 50% off GreatCall devices, up to 75% off select video games, and $100 off an HP 2-in-1 laptop. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $100 under our September mention, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70H6570G
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
