Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone
$507 $699
free shipping

It's $23 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for this unlocked phone. You'll pay at least $599 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Superbdeals1 via eBay.
  • In Black.
Features
  • 6.1" Retina display
  • water resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
  • dual 12MP cameras
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • GSM and CDMA
  • Model: MWLE2LL/A
