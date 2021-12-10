Best Buy charges $315 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- In Space Gray.
- 11" edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 7MP true depth front camera
- 12.0MP Wide camera, 10.0MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- Model: MXDH2LL/A
Published 20 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
If you can't splash out on a new iPad Pro, there are some good options in this sale, if you don't mind some cosmetic blemishes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Each has a 90-day Woot warranty
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2016) for $199.99
Most of the major retailers charge at least $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- no charging or pairing required
- protects the front and back
- full-size keyboard
- created/compatible for 3rd-Generation 11" iPad Pro
- Model: MXNK2LL/A
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- This will be in stock soon, and can be ordered now at this price.
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNF3LL/A
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Choose from 4 series of smartwatches and 7 iPhone models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($9 less than new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all.
That's the same price plan as AT&T offer direct, but with a $300 Walmart gift card thrown in. (Too late for the gift card to be good for Black Friday, but it should arrive in time for Christmas or New Years sales.) Buy Now at Walmart
- The gift card will be sent via email within 20 days of the phone shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
That's a buck down from Black Friday and a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
