MegaMacs · 53 mins ago
$1,300 $1,400
free shipping
That's a savings of $100. You'll pay about $1780 for a similar refurbished model direct from Apple. Buy Now at MegaMacs
Tips
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by MegaWatts.
Features
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 5K Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Radeon Pro 580X 8GB GPU
- Model: MRR12LL/A
Details
Comments
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
