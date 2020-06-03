That's a savings of $15 and one of only two discounts (tie mentioned below) we found. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Silver Aluminum at this price.
- Best Buy matches this price.
- always-on retina display
- GPS and compass
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- heart rate sensor
- Nike+ apps
- emergency SOS
- fall detection
- ECG app
- Model: MX3V2LL/A
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a low by $59, and within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on page coupon to get this discount.
- ECG app
- SOS and fall detection
- compass
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- always-on retina display
- GPS
- Model: MWV82LL/A
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price and get it for $100 less than what Apple is charging directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price only applies to the Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band.
- Always-On Retina display
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- built-in compass
- emergency SOS and fall detection
That's a low by $20 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart matches
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
That's the $21 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest we could find by $21. Buy Now at Misfit
- stainless steel case
- Android OS 4.4
- activity tracker
- heart rate monitor
- touchscreen
- magnetic charger
- Model: MIS7000
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
That's a savings of $24 off list via stackable 10% clip coupon and coupon code "DKPTKSA2". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by UMIDIGI USA via Amazon.
- measures heart rate, blood oxygen saturation,
- 9 sport modes
- compatible with most iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 and above smart phones
- 5ATM water resistant rating
A few stores match, but outside those it's a low by at least $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- vibration alerts
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- Model: 010-01689-00
That's $20 off list and $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 480p video recording w/ 90° lens
- 7-minute flight time
- 50-foot range with controller
- 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
- 1-button takeoff and landing
- Model: XK2380
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
Most stores charge $30 to $50 more for this 2020 model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adorama matches this price in Space Gray; Abt charges a buck more in Silver.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTJ2LL/A
Sign In or Register