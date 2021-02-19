That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and $99 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by CellFeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Most stores charge around $400. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
It's a savings of 53% off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold, Silver, or Space Gray with Black, Gray, or Pink band options.
- heart rate notifications
- watchOS 4.0 (upgradable to 7.3)
- dust and splash resistant
- Model: MQJN2LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
Save on a range of Fitbit men's and women's fitness trackers and smart watches. Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from February 16 through 21.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch pictured in Black for $200 w/ $40 in Kohl's Cash (a $40 price low, counting the Kohl's Cash).
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Almost all of these items qualify for free shipping.
It's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPSCity via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- heart rate monitor
- sports apps
- alerts for incoming calls, texts, emails, and social media
- Model: 010-01605-01
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Most other eBay sellers charge over $20 for similar backpacks of this size. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gadmarvel via eBay.
- Available in Pythons Grain Black.
- chest and waist straps
- d-rings on the shoulder straps
It's $49 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on March
2730, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Discount applies in cart.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's the best price we could find for a used model by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 4K IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Mac OS
- Model: MK452LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|--
|$260
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register