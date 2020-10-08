New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop
$1,399 $1,800
free shipping

That's a savings of $400 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
  • A 90-day BuyDig warranty applies.
  • 8th gen. Intel Core i5-8279U Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS display
  • Intel Iris Plus 655 Graphics
  • MacOS
  • Model: MAC-5V992LLA-FWB
